1,302 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Purchased by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of IVE opened at $152.91 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $167.62. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.92.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

