RCS Financial Planning LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

RCS Financial Planning LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 311,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after buying an additional 14,195 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 204,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 21,154 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 43,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 12,724 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.50.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

