MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,346 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,346 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 22.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 4.4% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Citigroup by 6.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 904,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,400,000 after acquiring an additional 54,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

NYSE:C traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.06. 2,785,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,222,223. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.93 and a 200 day moving average of $45.27. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

