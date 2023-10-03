Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,976,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,409,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,440 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,220 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 18.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738,973 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,231,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,576,000 after purchasing an additional 95,055 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $828,901,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.15.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $41.83. 1,975,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,427,886. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $72.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.13.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

