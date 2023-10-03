Creative Planning Cuts Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,060,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,596 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 3.64% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $154,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 60.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $85,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AVUS stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.94. 88,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.39. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $78.53.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.