Creative Planning Cuts Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,060,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,596 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 3.64% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $154,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 60.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $85,000.
Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of AVUS stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.94. 88,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.39. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $78.53.
Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile
The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
