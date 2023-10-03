Creative Planning Purchases 252,615 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Creative Planning boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,059,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,615 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 0.8% of Creative Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Creative Planning owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $606,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,616,000 after purchasing an additional 24,488,897 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,894,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,041 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,732,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,353 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,337,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,583,000 after purchasing an additional 141,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,383,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,540 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,727,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,510. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.16. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $21.99.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

