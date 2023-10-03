Creative Planning Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.10% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $323,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,478,790,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded down $5.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $387.63. 2,494,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,827,284. The company has a market capitalization of $310.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $422.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $408.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.95.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.