Creative Planning Sells 113,683 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113,683 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.75% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $148,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,752,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $73,000.

MDY traded down $6.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $443.99. The company had a trading volume of 415,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,702. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $476.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $399.69 and a one year high of $500.78.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

