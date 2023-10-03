Perkins Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Free Report) by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Senseonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Senseonics by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Senseonics by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Senseonics by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Senseonics by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Senseonics news, Director Douglas A. Roeder bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 807,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,313.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SENS shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Senseonics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Senseonics in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $0.50 price objective on the stock.

Senseonics Price Performance

SENS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.57. 577,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,992,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a current ratio of 8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.93. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $1.38.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 333.18% and a negative net margin of 368.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 million. As a group, analysts predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Senseonics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

