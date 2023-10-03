Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT) Shares Acquired by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,619 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.15% of Elutia worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elutia in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Elutia during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elutia by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP grew its stake in shares of Elutia by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 196,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 11,429 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Elutia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Elutia alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Elutia in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Elutia in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Elutia Price Performance

NASDAQ:ELUT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,056. Elutia Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $9.01.

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elutia Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Elutia Profile

(Free Report)

Elutia Inc, a commercial-stage company, engages in developing and commercializing drug-eluting biomatrix technology to enhance surgical outcomes. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used for the stabilization of implantable cardiac devices, such as pacemakers and defibrillators. The company also engages in the development of CanGaroo RM for delivery directly to the surgical site.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elutia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elutia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.