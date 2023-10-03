Perkins Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 69.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,707,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,247,000 after buying an additional 5,638,822 shares during the period. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth $17,234,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,878,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,815 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth $12,216,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.
ImmunoGen Stock Performance
NASDAQ IMGN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.63. The stock had a trading volume of 838,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,145,162. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 0.99. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.14.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
IMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.
View Our Latest Analysis on ImmunoGen
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 1,020,000 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $16,942,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,332,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ImmunoGen news, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 1,020,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $16,942,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,449 shares in the company, valued at $7,332,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $2,964,680.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at $43,401.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,545,081 shares of company stock valued at $25,378,783. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.
ImmunoGen Company Profile
ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
