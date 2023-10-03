Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Sold by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Vericel by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vericel by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 398,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after buying an additional 247,268 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth about $440,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 11,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 7.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,144,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,544,000 after acquiring an additional 78,158 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VCEL. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vericel from $41.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BTIG Research upgraded Vericel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.63.

Shares of VCEL traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,664. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.40. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $39.90.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.14 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 6.90%. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $38,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,061.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

