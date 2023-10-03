Perkins Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 304.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health by 1,031.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 39.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Option Care Health news, Director R Carter Pate acquired 1,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.32 per share, for a total transaction of $50,278.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,763.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Collin Smyser acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.69 per share, with a total value of $86,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Carter Pate bought 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.32 per share, for a total transaction of $50,278.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,763.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 58,965 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,654 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPCH traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.58. 186,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,145,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average is $31.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $35.87.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.41. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Option Care Health from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

