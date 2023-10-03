Perkins Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Free Report) by 75.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,046 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Rockwell Medical worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Rockwell Medical by 94.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 41,785 shares in the last quarter. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rockwell Medical Stock Performance

Rockwell Medical stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.05. 86,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,651. Rockwell Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $18.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 15.32% and a negative return on equity of 88.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in patients undergoing hemodialysis.

