QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Holdings Lowered by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. QuickLogic accounts for approximately 1.8% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.65% of QuickLogic worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QUIK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in QuickLogic by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in QuickLogic by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in QuickLogic by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 407,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

QuickLogic Stock Performance

Shares of QUIK traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.63. 7,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,126. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.25. QuickLogic Co. has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $9.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QuickLogic ( NASDAQ:QUIK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 41.63% and a negative return on equity of 48.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

View Our Latest Analysis on QUIK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 7,907 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $66,576.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 116,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,356.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 7,907 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $66,576.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 116,907 shares in the company, valued at $984,356.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 12,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $106,706.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,908.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Profile

(Free Report)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.