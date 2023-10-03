Goldstein Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Goldstein Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 451 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,037,410,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 100.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total value of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,322,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total transaction of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,322,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,774 shares of company stock valued at $19,343,837. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Intuit Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of Intuit stock traded down $10.18 on Tuesday, reaching $507.62. The company had a trading volume of 441,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $142.29 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $516.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $468.73. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $558.64.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intuit Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 36.97%.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
