Goldstein Advisors LLC Purchases 349 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,517,730,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance
USXF traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.12. 24,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.34 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $37.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.05 and a 200 day moving average of $34.84.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- MarketBeat Stock of the Week, Amazon Goes Big on AI
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Inflation is Why a Soft Landing is Bad for the Economy
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- How You Can Beat the Yields on near 5% Treasuries, plus Upside
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.