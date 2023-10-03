Hedeker Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hedeker Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Danaher by 100,144.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $2,057,164,000. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $374,240,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Danaher by 2,115.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,048,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $214.59. 1,726,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,853,076. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.35 and its 200 day moving average is $245.17. The company has a market capitalization of $158.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $208.96 and a 1-year high of $283.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.93.

Get Our Latest Report on DHR

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.