Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC reduced its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.95. 123,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.39. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $78.60 and a 1 year high of $111.49. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of $541.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.65%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

Featured Articles

