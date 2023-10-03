28,544 Shares in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Acquired by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.14% of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFTY. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 275.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 188,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after buying an additional 137,933 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,397,000.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NFTY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.34. 2,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,518. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.36. The company has a market cap of $120.85 million, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $40.74 and a 1 year high of $49.62.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Profile

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

