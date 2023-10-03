Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,258,000 after purchasing an additional 49,153,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,785,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,445,000 after purchasing an additional 87,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,977,000 after buying an additional 132,701 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 2,289,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,686,000 after buying an additional 773,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,901,000 after buying an additional 21,044 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJK stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $70.45. 70,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,196. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $78.28. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

