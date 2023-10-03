10,641 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Acquired by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Friedenthal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,495,000 after acquiring an additional 33,474,478 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,244,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 694.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 406,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,988,000 after purchasing an additional 355,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 555.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,158,000 after purchasing an additional 267,750 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VXF traded down $1.80 on Tuesday, reaching $139.75. 121,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,272. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.39. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $157.67.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

