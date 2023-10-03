Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Short Interest Update

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,260,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the August 31st total of 61,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.91.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,511,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,678,426. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.26%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

