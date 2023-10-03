Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JSML stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.29. 2,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,912. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.07. The stock has a market cap of $129.75 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.28. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $43.07 and a 12 month high of $60.12.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0574 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JSML. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 275.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the second quarter worth $136,000.

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

