iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU opened at $93.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.84. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.3992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

