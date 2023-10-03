Austin Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 2.5% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned 0.12% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $17,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 840,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,219,000 after buying an additional 39,108 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $93.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.3992 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

