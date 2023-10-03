Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Boosts Holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $6,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hess Midstream by 50.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,985,000 after buying an additional 659,514 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 6,949.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after purchasing an additional 518,968 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 996,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,907,000 after purchasing an additional 478,894 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,025,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,611,000 after purchasing an additional 361,133 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hess Midstream by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,476,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,765,000 after purchasing an additional 273,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HESM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.03. The stock had a trading volume of 128,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,545. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.57. Hess Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $32.43.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.31 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 120.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HESM. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

Insider Activity at Hess Midstream

In other news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $42,885,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

