Presilium Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 305.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.40. The stock had a trading volume of 13,100,559 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.17. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $93.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.