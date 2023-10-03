Presilium Private Wealth LLC Buys 119 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,979 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 0.3% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,440,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,199,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.22 and its 200 day moving average is $110.60. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.07 and a twelve month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,733. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.