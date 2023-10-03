IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 688 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $5,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.89. The stock had a trading volume of 55,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,098. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.06. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $33.62. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.