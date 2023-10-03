Crumly & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 2,137 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 115.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 453.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 100.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.11.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.86. 122,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,190. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.85 and a 52 week high of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.69). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.18%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

