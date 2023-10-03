ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) is CPR Investments Inc.’s Largest Position

CPR Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 960,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 141,325 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P500 makes up about 12.8% of CPR Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $13,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SH. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 32.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 68.7% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period.
ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance
NYSEARCA:SH traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $14.52. 2,937,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,770,895. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $17.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.43.
ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile
ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report).
