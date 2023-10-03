ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) is CPR Investments Inc.’s Largest Position

CPR Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 960,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 141,325 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P500 makes up about 12.8% of CPR Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $13,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SH. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 32.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 68.7% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SH traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $14.52. 2,937,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,770,895. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $17.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.43.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

