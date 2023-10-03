Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $437,000 Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth about $17,491,320,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZN. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of AZN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.74. The company had a trading volume of 541,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,817,519. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $53.52 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.70 and its 200 day moving average is $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

