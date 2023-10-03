E&G Advisors LP Acquires 1,453 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of E&G Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9,007.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 13,837,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685,733 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948,942 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,149 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13,794.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 942,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 935,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $116,487,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.46. The stock had a trading volume of 533,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,263,717. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.16. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $155.77. The company has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

