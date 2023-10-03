CPR Investments Inc. Takes Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

CPR Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000. ProShares UltraPro QQQ accounts for about 1.8% of CPR Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TQQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after acquiring an additional 112,397 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Down 0.5 %

TQQQ traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $36.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,028,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,002,313. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.83. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $47.14.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Announces Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.1386 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

