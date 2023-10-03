Hills Bank & Trust Co Lowers Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 565.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 19.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 64.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

GWW stock traded down $4.54 on Tuesday, reaching $690.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,411. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $707.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $703.32. The company has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $488.23 and a 52 week high of $811.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.