Hills Bank & Trust Co Reduces Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185,967 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,793,000 after purchasing an additional 79,184 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,179,000 after purchasing an additional 138,301 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,428,000 after purchasing an additional 608,728 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $159,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,618.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,086,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,770.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,618.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,901 shares of company stock worth $3,580,340. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CBOE traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.80. 538,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.76. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.67 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $467.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

