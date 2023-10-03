Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after buying an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth $1,391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $191,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,046.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Donaldson news, Director Douglas A. Milroy sold 26,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,681,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,824 shares in the company, valued at $180,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,046.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DCI. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DCI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.56. The company had a trading volume of 25,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,517. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.35. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $66.96.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

