Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Acquired by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 406.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:BBWI traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.94. 432,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,462,220. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.41. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BBWI. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays upgraded Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bath & Body Works

About Bath & Body Works

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.