CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Cut to $33.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday. Susquehanna's target price points to a potential upside of 8.06% from the company's previous close.

CSX has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.77.

CSX opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. CSX has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.45. The company has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CSX will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

