Hills Bank & Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.62.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,456. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $98.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.47 and its 200-day moving average is $228.67.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 60.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total value of $12,955,334.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,891.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total value of $12,955,334.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,121,891.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,719,064 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

