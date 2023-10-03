ICON 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.57 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ICON has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. ICON has a market cap of $168.33 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 968,364,812 coins and its circulating supply is 968,365,506 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 968,352,239.7565042 with 968,352,281.3979408 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.17574075 USD and is down -2.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $3,972,947.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

