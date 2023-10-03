TRON Trading 3.5% Higher This Week (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a market cap of $6.27 billion and approximately $186.51 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0875 or 0.00000320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001677 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001593 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 89,043,909,460 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

