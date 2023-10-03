Monero (XMR) Market Cap Reaches $2.67 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.67 billion and $50.94 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $145.77 or 0.00533759 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Monero has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,329.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.72 or 0.00240627 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $234.50 or 0.00858641 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00013545 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00058776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00139110 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,339,873 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

