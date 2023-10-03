Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Shares Gap Up to $86.63

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $86.63, but opened at $88.45. Dycom Industries shares last traded at $88.16, with a volume of 19,705 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.33.

Dycom Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.99.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.71%. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dycom Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Featured Articles

