Gores Holdings IX (NASDAQ:GHIX) Shares Gap Up to $10.39

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.39, but opened at $10.60. Gores Holdings IX shares last traded at $10.41, with a volume of 3,810 shares trading hands.

Gores Holdings IX Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the first quarter worth $111,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Gores Holdings IX by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 75,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 16,696 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Gores Holdings IX by 742.7% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,264,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

About Gores Holdings IX

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

