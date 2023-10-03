Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Up to $11.05

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.05, but opened at $11.37. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 9,719,365 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOXS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 353.4% in the first quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 77.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 809.4% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

