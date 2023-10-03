NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $46.42

Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.42 and last traded at $46.47, with a volume of 10646 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet lowered NorthWestern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on NorthWestern from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.38.

NorthWestern Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.91 and its 200-day moving average is $56.08.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.90 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 85.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NorthWestern

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern by 49.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,016 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,295,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in NorthWestern by 42.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,792,000 after acquiring an additional 711,238 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,285,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,637,000 after acquiring an additional 660,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,293,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

