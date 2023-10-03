Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Gap Up to $5.56

Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.56, but opened at $5.74. Natura &Co shares last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 56,299 shares changing hands.
Natura &Co Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Natura &Co had a negative return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 8.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.
Natura &Co Company Profile
Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.
