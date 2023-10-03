Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Gap Up to $5.56

Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.56, but opened at $5.74. Natura &Co shares last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 56,299 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Natura &Co had a negative return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 8.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its holdings in Natura &Co by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 24,040,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,422 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the second quarter valued at about $24,391,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Natura &Co by 23.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,046,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 195,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 182,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Natura &Co by 39.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 616,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 174,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.

