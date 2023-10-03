VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.19

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.19 and last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 24678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of VIZIO in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on VIZIO from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut VIZIO from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VIZIO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.66.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. VIZIO had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. VIZIO’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VIZIO news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $37,824.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 354,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,410.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,366 shares of company stock worth $62,532. 45.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in VIZIO during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of VIZIO by 381.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 23.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

